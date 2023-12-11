Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Army rebrand, new initiatives clear path for future possibilities

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Army rebrand, new initiatives clear path for future possibilities

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense Media Activity - Army   

    Be All You Can Be 2023 year in review collage. (U.S. Army graphic by Christopher Hurd)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.12.2023 09:06
    Photo ID: 8164009
    VIRIN: 231206-A-EC031-1001
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, YEAR IN REVIEW: Army rebrand, new initiatives clear path for future possibilities, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    YEAR IN REVIEW: Army rebrand, new initiatives clear path for future possibilities

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Be All You Can Be
    Army Brand
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course
    Possibilities

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT