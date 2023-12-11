Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around and About Fort Drum: 1st Lt. John A. McCown II Light Fighters School

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    As long as there has been a 10th Mountain Division (LI) at Fort Drum, the Light Fighters School has served as the premier training center for developing lethality, expertise, and readiness in Soldiers. The final installment of Around and About Fort Drum for 2023 highlights the life and service of 1st Lt. John A. McCown II, for whom the training center was memorialized in June.

    This work, Around and About Fort Drum: 1st Lt. John A. McCown II Light Fighters School, by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

