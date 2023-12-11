Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Africa Foreign Area Officer Forum

    VICENZA, ITALY

    12.12.2023

    Photo by Davide Dalla Massara 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Members of Africa Foreign Area Officer Forum poses for a group photo at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 12, 2023. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted U.S. Army Foreign Area Officer and distinguished visitors for the Africa FAO Forum. The Africa FAO Forum provided participants the opportunity to re-focus on U.S. Army priorities and initiatives, both globally and specific to Africa. Participants took part in panel discussions with senior leaders and subject matter experts to share intellectual and academic perspectives on what is happening in Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    SETAF-AF

