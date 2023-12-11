Members of Africa Foreign Area Officer Forum poses for a group photo at the Golden Lion, Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy, Dec. 12, 2023. U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted U.S. Army Foreign Area Officer and distinguished visitors for the Africa FAO Forum. The Africa FAO Forum provided participants the opportunity to re-focus on U.S. Army priorities and initiatives, both globally and specific to Africa. Participants took part in panel discussions with senior leaders and subject matter experts to share intellectual and academic perspectives on what is happening in Africa. (U.S. Army photo by Davide Dalla Massara)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2023 Date Posted: 12.12.2023 08:27 Photo ID: 8163995 VIRIN: 231212-A-DO858-1007 Resolution: 3000x2100 Size: 4.22 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Africa Foreign Area Officer Forum, by Davide Dalla Massara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.