An outpatient pharmacy training laboratory in the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) Pharmacy Technician program was dedicated in honor of Air Force Col. John Catoe, METC's second pharmacy training program director who passed away unexpectedly last year, during a ceremony Dec. 8.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.12.2023 08:32
|Photo ID:
|8163994
|VIRIN:
|231208-D-ZZ888-1001
|Resolution:
|480x658
|Size:
|58.56 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, METC Pharmacy Training Lab Named in Honor of Late Program Director, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
METC Pharmacy Training Lab Named in Honor of Late Program Director
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT