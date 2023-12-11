METC Pharmacy Training Lab Named in Honor of Late Program Director

An outpatient pharmacy training laboratory in the Medical Education and Training Campus (METC) Pharmacy Technician program was dedicated in honor of Air Force Col. John Catoe, METC's second pharmacy training program director who passed away unexpectedly last year, during a ceremony Dec. 8.

