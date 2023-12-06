Behind the Screens: The team making TSC virtual courses a success

In the fast-evolving landscape of virtual education for security practitioners, a dedicated team of Department of Defense civilians and contractors work tirelessly behind the screens to ensure the seamless execution of the Ted Stevens Center’s School for Arctic and Climate Security Studies online courses. Since their initial launch in 2022 the Arctic Regional Security Orientation Course and the Arctic Multidomain Legal Course have undergone significant transformations to provide a quality learning environment to participants. This is thanks to a team of individuals who operate in the shadows, ensuring every detail is taken care of from start to finish. (DoD photo illustration by Amber E. Kurka)

