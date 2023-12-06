Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    363d ISR Wing Airmen honored with Distinguished Flying Cross for ’21 Afghanistan withdrawal efforts

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    11.17.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hyatt 

    363rd ISR Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Allison Black, 1st Special Operations Wing Commander, presents the Distinguished Flying Cross to U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Max Sohlberg, instructor Tactical Systems Operator from the 25th Intelligence Squadron, during a ceremony Nov. 17, 2023, at Hurlburt Field, Fla. Ten U-28A Draco aircrew members earned the honor from their efforts in support of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The Distinguished Flying Cross medal is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Hussein Enaya)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    363d ISR Wing Airmen honored with Distinguished Flying Cross for &rsquo;21 Afghanistan withdrawal efforts

    Distinguished Flying Cross
    DFC
    361 ISRG
    363 ISRW
    U-28A Draco

