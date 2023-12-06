U.S. Marines with the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Branch stand for a photo on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2023. The primary mission of ARFF is the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on airfields or their immediate environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.08.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:48 Photo ID: 8159322 VIRIN: 231208-M-QU980-1001 Resolution: 7916x5280 Size: 2.41 MB Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Quantico Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting Branch group photo, by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.