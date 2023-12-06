Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Quantico Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting Branch group photo

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marines with the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Branch stand for a photo on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2023. The primary mission of ARFF is the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on airfields or their immediate environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)

    Date Taken: 12.08.2023
    Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:48
    Photo ID: 8159322
    VIRIN: 231208-M-QU980-1001
    Resolution: 7916x5280
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Quantico Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting Branch group photo, by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    group photo
    Marines
    Quantico
    Aircraft Rescue
    MCAF
    AARF

