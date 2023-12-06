U.S. Marines with the Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Branch stand for a photo on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, Dec. 8, 2023. The primary mission of ARFF is the rescue and safety of personnel involved in aircraft mishaps on airfields or their immediate environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. David Brandes)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.08.2023 14:48
|Photo ID:
|8159322
|VIRIN:
|231208-M-QU980-1001
|Resolution:
|7916x5280
|Size:
|2.41 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Quantico Aircraft Rescue, Firefighting Branch group photo, by LCpl David Brandes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
