Joint Base Lewis McChord, Wash. – A green beret with 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) attempts the hex bar deadlift during the Army combat fitness test (ACFT) on December 3, 2023. The ACFT is the first event for the Menton competition.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.04.2023 Date Posted: 12.08.2023 14:22 Photo ID: 8159315 VIRIN: 231203-A-BX812-1162 Resolution: 4672x7008 Size: 18.41 MB Location: TACOMA, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Menton Week Team Competition ACFT, by SPC GaoZong Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.