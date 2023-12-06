Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band honors WWII veterans at Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class April Enos 

    U.S. Navy Band

    The United States Navy Ceremonial Band, under the direction of Lt. j.g. Antonio Garcia, from Austin, Texas, provides musical support at the national World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., on the 82nd anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941, which marked the turning point for the United States’ entry into the second world war. The ceremony paid tribute to 11 World War II veterans present and included the playing of Taps and presentation of wreaths representing each branch of service.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Navy Ceremonial Band honors WWII veterans at Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony, by PO1 April Enos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    WWII Memorial
    U.S. Navy Band
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

