    Find your voice by reading with Casey Memorial Library

    FORT CAVAZOS, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.26.2023

    Photo by Samantha Harms 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    The Casey Memorial Library wants its patrons to ‘Find Your Voice!’ with this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is taking place now through July 31. During the summer months, Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Libraries host a range of free activities for children, teens and adults that encourage and support a love of reading. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 01.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:07
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US
    This work, Find your voice by reading with Casey Memorial Library, by Samantha Harms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Find your voice by reading with Casey Memorial Library

    reading
    Texas
    casey memorial library
    Summer reading program
    Fort Cavazos

