The Casey Memorial Library wants its patrons to ‘Find Your Voice!’ with this year’s Summer Reading Program, which is taking place now through July 31. During the summer months, Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation Libraries host a range of free activities for children, teens and adults that encourage and support a love of reading. (U.S. Army photo by Samantha Harms, Fort Cavazos Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.26.2023 Date Posted: 12.07.2023 17:07 Photo ID: 8157184 VIRIN: 230126-A-FX937-4073 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 3.47 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Find your voice by reading with Casey Memorial Library, by Samantha Harms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.