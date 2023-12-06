The photo is of a ceramic potsherd and its clay cast from a 2017 find by archaeologists at Fort McCoy, Wis., of a cord-impressed and net-impressed grit-tempered potsherd. A clay cast is produced by directly applying clay to the pottery. The clay cast will produce a positive impression of the original fabric and weaving. (Contributed photo)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 14:04
|Photo ID:
|8156725
|VIRIN:
|231207-A-A4608-6137
|Resolution:
|987x533
|Size:
|53.66 KB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Douglass net-marked pottery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Douglass net-marked pottery
