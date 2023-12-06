Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Douglass net-marked pottery

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Douglass net-marked pottery

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    The photo is of a ceramic potsherd and its clay cast from a 2017 find by archaeologists at Fort McCoy, Wis., of a cord-impressed and net-impressed grit-tempered potsherd. A clay cast is produced by directly applying clay to the pottery. The clay cast will produce a positive impression of the original fabric and weaving. (Contributed photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 14:04
    Photo ID: 8156725
    VIRIN: 231207-A-A4608-6137
    Resolution: 987x533
    Size: 53.66 KB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Douglass net-marked pottery, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort McCoy ArtiFACT: Douglass net-marked pottery

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    ArtiFACT
    Wisconsin archaeology
    Army history and heritage
    archaeology at Fort McCoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT