    SURFLANT Hosts Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    231206-N-SP805-1001 NORFOLK (December 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, U.S. Naval Surface Force Atlantic, presents opening remarks during the second annual Junior Officer Training Symposium at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic. The annual training focuses on career growth and community development. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kathleen M. Barrios).

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 14:01
    Location: VA, US
    SURFLANT
    Training Symposium
    Junior Officers

