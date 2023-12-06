SURFLANT Hosts Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium

231206-N-SP805-1001 NORFOLK (December 6, 2023) Rear Adm. Joseph Cahill, commander, U.S. Naval Surface Force Atlantic, presents opening remarks during the second annual Junior Officer Training Symposium at Mariner Skills Training Center Atlantic. The annual training focuses on career growth and community development. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Kathleen M. Barrios).
COMNAVSURFLANT Hosts Annual Junior Officer Training Symposium
