Cmdr. Mike Moreno and Lt. Cmdr. Mark Moreno pose for a photograph.
|Date Taken:
|11.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2023 12:07
|Photo ID:
|8156475
|VIRIN:
|221107-N-N0301-1008
|Resolution:
|2861x2238
|Size:
|316.56 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
Brothers, Chaplains, Captains: Mike and Mark Moreno
