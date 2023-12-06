Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, Allies Highlight Russian-State Cyber Actor “Star Blizzard” Spear-phishing Campaigns

    UNITED STATES

    12.07.2023

    Photo by Joshua Wick 

    U.S. Cyber Command

    An illustration accompanying a joint Cybersecurity Advisory with the seals of the interagency and foreign partners. The CSA highlighting advanced spear-phishing campaigns and tactics and techniques from the Russia-based malicious cyber actor Star Blizzard. Courtesy Photo from Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

    Date Taken: 12.07.2023
    Date Posted: 12.07.2023 11:41
    Photo ID: 8156425
    VIRIN: 231207-D-SC900-8146
    Resolution: 2501x1309
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US, Allies Highlight Russian-State Cyber Actor “Star Blizzard” Spear-phishing Campaigns, by Joshua Wick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US, Allies Highlight Russian-State Cyber Actor &ldquo;Star Blizzard&rdquo; Spear-phishing Campaigns

    Cyber security

