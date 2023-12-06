Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023

National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is honored annually on December 7th to pay tribute to the 2,403 Americans who were killed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This surprise attack by the Japanese military on December 7, 1941 led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day, thus entering World War II. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

