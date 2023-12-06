Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023

    NAVAL AIR STATION JOINT RESERVE BASE FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga 

    301st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day is honored annually on December 7th to pay tribute to the 2,403 Americans who were killed at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. This surprise attack by the Japanese military on December 7, 1941 led to the United States declaring war on Japan the next day, thus entering World War II. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Celeste Zuniga)

    TAGS

    Pearl Harbor
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance
    Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day 2023

