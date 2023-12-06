Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-14 CAV 1LT Russell Flade at the University of Hawaii

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Leticia Casatti 

    2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division

    1LT assigned to 2nd Squadron, 14th Calvary Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at the University of Hawaii. In today's Army, Innovation is needed for the success in future battles and wars. The University of Hawaii students have been working on a problem set presented by 1LT Russell Flade on making a device that turns the moisture in the air into drinkable water. This is the prototype that the university has made. Going forward the University of Hawaii and 1LT Russell Flade will further refine the product in order for it to be more compact, durable, and efficient in resupply Troops with water needed for prolonged missions.

    (U.S Army photo by Pfc. Leticia Casatti, 2-14 CAV, 2IBCT, 25ID)

