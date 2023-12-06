Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carolina, Puerto Rico Native Deploys with HSM-37 Aboard USS Dewey

    EAST CHINA SEA

    12.06.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    EAST CHINA SEA (Dec. 7, 2023) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Carlos Sanchez, from Carolina, Puerto Rico, poses for a photo in an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 37 aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Dewey (DDG 105) while operating in the East China Sea, Dec. 7. Dewey is forward-deployed and assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 22:33
    Location: EAST CHINA SEA
    This work, Carolina, Puerto Rico Native Deploys with HSM-37 Aboard USS Dewey, by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 15
    Dewey
    Aviation Electronics
    HSM-37
    CTF 71

