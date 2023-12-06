Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31 Sailors recently selected for advancement and promoted to the next rank.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Kaley Skaggs 

    Naval Health Clinic Hawaii

    Congratulations! 31 is on deck! BZ to our 31 Sailors who were recently selected for advancement and promoted to the next rank. Your leadership is extremely proud of you; BZ Team!

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.06.2023 19:23
    VIRIN: 231201-O-LU682-1137
    Location: HI, US
