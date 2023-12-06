Employees at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Acoustic Test Lab install an awning above an upper entrance to the Transducer Automated Test Facility. The awning installation serves as a prime example of operational risk management done right, according to Kip Reid, a safety specialist at the command. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy, Nov. 21, 2023)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.06.2023 16:33
|Photo ID:
|8154920
|VIRIN:
|231121-N-VX206-1001
|Resolution:
|2720x1528
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|KEYPORT, WA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NUWC Division, Keyport employees set benchmark for ORM excellence, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NUWC Division, Keyport employees set benchmark for ORM excellence
