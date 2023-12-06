Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NUWC Division, Keyport employees set benchmark for ORM excellence

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Employees at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport’s Acoustic Test Lab install an awning above an upper entrance to the Transducer Automated Test Facility. The awning installation serves as a prime example of operational risk management done right, according to Kip Reid, a safety specialist at the command. (Courtesy photo, U.S. Navy, Nov. 21, 2023)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NUWC Division, Keyport employees set benchmark for ORM excellence

