Morgan State physics major Derick Buckles works in the lab during a 10-week internship at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, part of a summer research program administered by the Department of the Navy's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program. In addition to conducting scientific research, undergraduates attend scientific and skill-set seminars on topics including laboratory safety, ethics in science and engineering, job-search and interviewing skills and resume writing. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams / Released)

Date Taken: 06.16.2015
1st DAF University Affiliated Research Center has tactical autonomy research focus, looks for HBCU lead