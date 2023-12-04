Morgan State physics major Derick Buckles works in the lab during a 10-week internship at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, part of a summer research program administered by the Department of the Navy's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program. In addition to conducting scientific research, undergraduates attend scientific and skill-set seminars on topics including laboratory safety, ethics in science and engineering, job-search and interviewing skills and resume writing. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams / Released)
|06.16.2015
|12.06.2023 14:50
|8154696
|150616-N-PO203-1122
|4193x2997
|1.72 MB
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|1
|0
This work, 1st DAF University Affiliated Research Center has tactical autonomy research focus, looks for HBCU lead
1st DAF University Affiliated Research Center has tactical autonomy research focus, looks for HBCU lead
