    1st DAF University Affiliated Research Center has tactical autonomy research focus, looks for HBCU lead

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2015

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Morgan State physics major Derick Buckles works in the lab during a 10-week internship at the Naval Research Laboratory in Washington, part of a summer research program administered by the Department of the Navy's Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Minority Institution (HBCU/MI) program. In addition to conducting scientific research, undergraduates attend scientific and skill-set seminars on topics including laboratory safety, ethics in science and engineering, job-search and interviewing skills and resume writing. (U.S. Navy photo by John F. Williams / Released)

    TAGS

    Science and Technology
    ONR
    Office of Naval Research
    U.S. Navy
    S&T
    HBCU/MI

