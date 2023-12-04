USS Bainbridge (DDG 96) Underway

NORFOLK Va. - The Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) partnering with NASSCO-Norfolk, delivered USS Bainbridge (DDG 96), back to the fleet Dec. 6, 2023. During the 14-month Docking Selected Restricted Availability (DSRA), the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer underwent numerous repairs, including a major overhaul of the slewing arm davit. MARMC’s Deck Machinery Branch also assisted with installing and operationally testing a new hoist motor. This effort ensured the preservation of Bainbridge’s schedule for upcoming sea trials.



Currently assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28, USS Bainbridge serves as part of the sea combat commander, directing surface combatants in surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare at sea. Additionally, DESRON 28 fulfills vital functional roles such as screen commander, mine warfare commander, maritime interdiction operations coordinator, and helicopter element coordinator.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), excels in providing surface ship maintenance, management, and oversight of private sector maintenance, offering fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton)

