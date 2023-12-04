Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lake Washington Ship Canal

    SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Nicole Celestine 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District

    Photo of a pair of cherry blossom trees in bloom in the Charles S. English Jr. Botanical Garden, Lake Washington Ship Canal and Hiram M. Chittenden Locks, Seattle.

    USACE
    Botanical Garden
    Seattle District
    Lake Washington Ship Canal

