Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Pfc. Dekwan Davis

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Pfc. Dekwan Davis

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Pfc. Dekwan Davis, U.S. Army, 10th Support Group, participates as a guard in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Davis helps to ensure the security of each member entering and exiting the exercise areas and believes each person plays an important role to ensure success during the exercise.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 23:06
    Photo ID: 8153331
    VIRIN: 231205-F-CV974-1353
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.01 MB
    Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Pfc. Dekwan Davis, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT