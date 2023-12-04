Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Pfc. Dekwan Davis

U.S. Army Pfc. Dekwan Davis, U.S. Army, 10th Support Group, participates as a guard in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Davis helps to ensure the security of each member entering and exiting the exercise areas and believes each person plays an important role to ensure success during the exercise.(U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

