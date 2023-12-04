Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Sgt. Trevon Crawford

U.S. Army Sgt. Trevon Crawford, U.S. Army Japan G2, participates as opposition forces in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Crawford enjoys the opportunity to see how his work contributes to the bigger picture, including working with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army in support of Indo-Pacific stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

