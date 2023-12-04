Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Sgt. Trevon Crawford

    Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Sgt. Trevon Crawford

    CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Sgt. Trevon Crawford, U.S. Army Japan G2, participates as opposition forces in Yama Sakura 85 at Camp Higashi-Chitose, Japan, Dec. 5, 2023. Crawford enjoys the opportunity to see how his work contributes to the bigger picture, including working with the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force and the Australian Army in support of Indo-Pacific stability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 23:04
    Photo ID: 8153330
    VIRIN: 231205-F-CV974-1354
    Resolution: 7427x4951
    Size: 12.75 MB
    Location: CAMP HIGASHI-CHITOSE, HOKKAIDO, JP
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yama Sakura 85 Spotlight: Sgt. Trevon Crawford, by SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    United States
    USARJ
    JSDF
    YamaSakura
    YS83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT