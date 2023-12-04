Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 5 people from Rosburg, Oregon

    Coast Guard rescues 5 people from Rosburg, Oregon

    OR, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria poses for a photo at the air station after rescuing five people who were trapped in flooding conditions in Rosburg, Oregon, Dec. 5 2023. The people were transported to the air station to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 19:12
    Photo ID: 8153210
    VIRIN: 231205-G-AS553-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 934.43 KB
    Location: OR, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 5 people from Rosburg, Oregon, by PO1 Travis Magee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT