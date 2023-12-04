Coast Guard rescues 5 people from Rosburg, Oregon

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Astoria poses for a photo at the air station after rescuing five people who were trapped in flooding conditions in Rosburg, Oregon, Dec. 5 2023. The people were transported to the air station to awaiting emergency medical services in stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee)

