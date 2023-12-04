5th ANGLICO, 1st Brigade Platoon Hike

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a six-mile conditioning hike under load at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. 1st Brigade Platoon performed a conditioning hike to prepare Marines for long distance movements under load, maintain physical fitness and build espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

