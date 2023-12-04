Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th ANGLICO, 1st Brigade Platoon Hike

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.05.0730

    Photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz 

    III MEF Information Group     

    U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a six-mile conditioning hike under load at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. 1st Brigade Platoon performed a conditioning hike to prepare Marines for long distance movements under load, maintain physical fitness and build espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    Date Taken: 12.05.0730
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 18:11
    Photo ID: 8153130
    VIRIN: 231201-M-TU861-1328
    Resolution: 4745x3163
    Size: 2.44 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    OKINAWA
    HIKE
    ANGLICO
    MARINES
    III MEF
    III MIG

