5th ANGLICO, 1st Brigade Platoon Hike

U.S. Marines with 5th Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, conduct a six-mile conditioning hike under load at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 1, 2023. 1st Brigade Platoon performed a conditioning hike to prepare Marines for long distance movements under load, maintain physical fitness and build espirit de corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|12.05.0730
|12.05.2023 18:11
|8153130
VIRIN: 231201-M-TU861-1328
|4745x3163
|2.44 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|4
|0
