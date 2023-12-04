Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Tripler’s Intervention Prevention and Control Team

    Meet Tripler’s Intervention Prevention and Control Team

    TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Khinna Kaminske 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    Tripler's Infection Control and Prevention Team (left to right); Emily Heenan, Andrew Tang, Ha Han Youn, and Michael Schweikert

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 14:01
    Photo ID: 8152713
    VIRIN: 231205-D-MD216-1372
    Resolution: 2899x2553
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TRIPLER ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, HI, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Tripler’s Intervention Prevention and Control Team, by Khinna Kaminske, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Meet Tripler&rsquo;s Intervention Prevention and Control Team

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler Army Medical Center
    Military Hospital
    Infection Prevention

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT