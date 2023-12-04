Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USNCC Interviews Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin About Community College Experience

    USNCC Interviews Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin About Community College Experience

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2023

    Photo by Senior Chief Petty Officer Alexander Gamble 

    U.S. Naval Community College

    Hon. Nickolas H. Guertin speaks about his experience in community college during an interview with U.S. Naval Community College. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 10:55
    Photo ID: 8152259
    VIRIN: 231205-N-YC738-1003
    Resolution: 504x360
    Size: 127.25 KB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USNCC Interviews Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin About Community College Experience, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USNCC Interviews Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin About Community College Experience

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    College
    Learning
    Education
    Community College
    USNCC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT