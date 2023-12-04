Hon. Nickolas H. Guertin speaks about his experience in community college during an interview with U.S. Naval Community College. The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. (U.S. Navy graphic illustration by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Xander Gamble)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 10:55
|Photo ID:
|8152259
|VIRIN:
|231205-N-YC738-1003
|Resolution:
|504x360
|Size:
|127.25 KB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USNCC Interviews Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin About Community College Experience, by SCPO Alexander Gamble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USNCC Interviews Honorable Nickolas H. Guertin About Community College Experience
