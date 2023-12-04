Santa posed for a holiday greeting for the Kaiserslautern Holiday Greeting Christmas message at the AFN Kaiserslautern Station, Dec. 1, on Vogelweh Air Station. This is to raise moral and celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Army photo illustration by SSG Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.05.2023 07:28
|Photo ID:
|8151792
|VIRIN:
|231201-A-VB767-4845
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Santa Greeting, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Christmas
LEAVE A COMMENT