    Santa Greeting

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Santa posed for a holiday greeting for the Kaiserslautern Holiday Greeting Christmas message at the AFN Kaiserslautern Station, Dec. 1, on Vogelweh Air Station. This is to raise moral and celebrate the holidays. (U.S. Army photo illustration by SSG Tamillyah Jo)

    Date Taken: 12.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.05.2023 07:28
    Photo ID: 8151792
    VIRIN: 231201-A-VB767-4845
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Santa Greeting, by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Christmas

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Santa
    Kaiserslautern

