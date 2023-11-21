Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Surveying the Upper Mississippi River

    MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2023

    Photo by Elizabeth Stoeckmann 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    (left to right) David Potter, biologist, and Molli Naber, economist, survey the Upper Mississippi River in Minneapolis with the help of the National Park Service as part of the ongoing disposition studies, Sept. 22.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2023
    Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:44
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Upper St. Anthony Falls
    Lock and Dam 1
    Lower St. Anthony Falls
    St. Paul Distict

