(left to right) David Potter, biologist, and Molli Naber, economist, survey the Upper Mississippi River in Minneapolis with the help of the National Park Service as part of the ongoing disposition studies, Sept. 22.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.22.2023 Date Posted: 12.04.2023 11:44 Photo ID: 8149888 VIRIN: 230922-A-AP582-1032 Resolution: 6960x4640 Size: 7.55 MB Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MN, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Surveying the Upper Mississippi River, by Elizabeth Stoeckmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.