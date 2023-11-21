How ASC’s resource management directorate manages billions of dollars

U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G8 (Resource Management) directorate operates within the fiscal environment to adequately resource ASC’s missions. This includes managing and executing financial resources, overseeing and executing Army Field Support Brigade funding, assessing financial risk, monitoring and budgeting for manpower, payroll, distributing funding for operational missions, and much more.

