U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G8 (Resource Management) directorate operates within the fiscal environment to adequately resource ASC’s missions. This includes managing and executing financial resources, overseeing and executing Army Field Support Brigade funding, assessing financial risk, monitoring and budgeting for manpower, payroll, distributing funding for operational missions, and much more.
|Date Taken:
|11.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.04.2023 08:42
|Photo ID:
|8149510
|VIRIN:
|231130-A-IK992-1001
|Resolution:
|5692x3586
|Size:
|5.84 MB
|Location:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, How ASC’s resource management directorate manages billions of dollars, by Sarah Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
How ASC’s resource management directorate manages billions of dollars
