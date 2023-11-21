Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    How ASC’s resource management directorate manages billions of dollars

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Sarah Patterson 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command’s G8 (Resource Management) directorate operates within the fiscal environment to adequately resource ASC’s missions. This includes managing and executing financial resources, overseeing and executing Army Field Support Brigade funding, assessing financial risk, monitoring and budgeting for manpower, payroll, distributing funding for operational missions, and much more.

    Rock Island Arsenal
    Army Sustainment Command
    G8
    Resource Management

