    Airmen preserve Incirlik heritage with base Hodja makeover

    ADANA, TURKEY

    11.27.2023

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Incirlik Airmen stand next to newly painted Hodja statue at Hodja Inn Temporary Lodging Nov. 27, 2023. The Hodja, which literally translates to “instructor” or “teacher,” is the symbol of Turkish humor and represents a long line of philosophical lessons. The Hodja Inn supports 17,000 reservations every year.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    Incirlik
    Temporary Lodging
    Hodja

