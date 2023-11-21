Airmen preserve Incirlik heritage with base Hodja makeover

Incirlik Airmen stand next to newly painted Hodja statue at Hodja Inn Temporary Lodging Nov. 27, 2023. The Hodja, which literally translates to “instructor” or “teacher,” is the symbol of Turkish humor and represents a long line of philosophical lessons. The Hodja Inn supports 17,000 reservations every year.

