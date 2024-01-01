Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Rescue swimmer In Solomon Islands

    HONIARA, SOLOMON ISLANDS

    11.25.2023

    Photo by Cpl. Thomas Crivello 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Chris Upton, from Upland, California, speaks with a Solomon Island medic at a 2023 Pacific Games open swim event in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 25, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thomas Crivello)

    Solomon Islands
    Pacific Partnership
    pacific games
    Pacific Partnership 2024-1
    Pacific Partnership 24-1
    Pacific Partnership 24

