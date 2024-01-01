Aircrewman (Helicopter) 2nd Class Chris Upton, from Upland, California, speaks with a Solomon Island medic at a 2023 Pacific Games open swim event in Honiara, Solomon Islands, as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-1, Nov. 25, 2023. Pacific Partnership, now in its 19th iteration, is the largest multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific and works to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Thomas Crivello)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.03.2023 23:35
|Photo ID:
|8148970
|VIRIN:
|231125-A-YT232-1086
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|459.46 KB
|Location:
|HONIARA, SB
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-1: Rescue swimmer In Solomon Islands, by CPL Thomas Crivello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
