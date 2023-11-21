Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun arrives to new homeport in Charleston

The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Calhoun (WMSL 759) en route to their homeport in North Charleston, Dec. 3, 2023, after delivery from Ingalls Shipbuilding and supporting missions throughout the Coast Guard’s Seventh and Eighth districts. Calhoun is named to honor the first Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard, Charles L. Calhoun, who was from Ocean City, Maryland. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of Coast Guard Air Station Savannah)

