Arizona National Guard Conducts Muster Ceremony 2023

Service members stand in formation during the 2023 Arizona National Guard Muster at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2023. More than 3,200 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen proudly assembled before Arizona’s Governor Katie Hobbs and Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, as their family members and community supporters looked on. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Greenwell)

