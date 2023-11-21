Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Arizona National Guard Conducts Muster Ceremony 2023

    PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.03.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Greenwell 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Service members stand in formation during the 2023 Arizona National Guard Muster at Sloan Park, Mesa, Ariz., Dec. 3, 2023. More than 3,200 Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen proudly assembled before Arizona’s Governor Katie Hobbs and Major General Kerry L. Muehlenbeck, Adjutant General of Arizona and Director of the Arizona Department of Emergency and Military Affairs, as their family members and community supporters looked on. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Kelly Greenwell)

    Date Taken: 12.03.2023
    Date Posted: 12.03.2023 16:11
    Location: PHOENIX, AZ, US
    Arizona
    161 ARW
    AZNG
    162 WG
    AZMuster23
    Muster23

