WA ANG State Air Surgeon receives Air Medal

Brig. Gen. Gent Welsh, Washington Air National Guard Commander, pins the U.S. Air Force Air Medal with a Combat “C” device on Col. Andrew Todd, Washington Air National Guard State Air Surgeon at Camp Murray, Wash. on Oct. 14, 2023. Todd received the Air Medal for meritorious achievement while participating in sustained aerial flight as a KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III flight surgeon for the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing in 2020. While deployed in support of Operations Inherent Resolve and Freedom’s Sentinel, he flew on numerous combat air refueling and airlift missions where he was exposed to significant risk of hostile action in support of coalition ground forces in Afghanistan and Iraq. According to the Air Force's Personnel Center, the Air Medal is awarded to U.S. personnel for single acts of heroism or meritorious achievements while participating in aerial flight and the “C” device is only authorized if the service or achievement was performed while the service member was personally exposed to hostile action or under significant risk of hostile action. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Brandy Burke)

