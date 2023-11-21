Master Sgt. Ashlea Woolverton, 131st Bomb Wing command post superintendent, poses for a photo at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 14, 2023. Woolverton responded to a traffic accident on the way to work in December 2022, using basic Air Force medical training to save the life of another person. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kelly Ferguson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.14.2023 Date Posted: 12.02.2023 14:31 Photo ID: 8147599 VIRIN: 230514-Z-CC252-1012 Resolution: 2700x1797 Size: 1.91 MB Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Right place, Right time: 131st Bomb Wing Airman responds to traffic accident, by SrA Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.