Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Right place, Right time: 131st Bomb Wing Airman responds to traffic accident

    Right place, Right time: 131st Bomb Wing Airman responds to traffic accident

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kelly Ferguson 

    131st Bomb Wing

    Master Sgt. Ashlea Woolverton, 131st Bomb Wing command post superintendent, poses for a photo at Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, May 14, 2023. Woolverton responded to a traffic accident on the way to work in December 2022, using basic Air Force medical training to save the life of another person. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Kelly Ferguson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2023
    Date Posted: 12.02.2023 14:31
    Photo ID: 8147599
    VIRIN: 230514-Z-CC252-1012
    Resolution: 2700x1797
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Hometown: JEFFERSON CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Right place, Right time: 131st Bomb Wing Airman responds to traffic accident, by SrA Kelly Ferguson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Whiteman Air Force Base
    Tactical Combat Casualty Care
    Missouri Air National Guard
    Readiness
    131st Bomb Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT