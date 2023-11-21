Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve – Serving in the Services Career Field

    EIELSON AFB, AK, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing Public Affairs

    For eleven years now, Staff Sgt. Zuzzy McFeron has served in the Oklahoma and Alaska Air National Guard as Services in the Force Support Squadron. McFeron joined to leave her hometown and has since had many adventures along with serving her hometown. McFeron currently serves in the 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Why I Serve &ndash; Serving in the Services Career Field

    TAGS

    Force Support Squadron
    Oklahoma Air National Guard
    Alaska Air National Guard
    168th Wing
    168th Services

