Why I Serve – Serving in the Services Career Field

For eleven years now, Staff Sgt. Zuzzy McFeron has served in the Oklahoma and Alaska Air National Guard as Services in the Force Support Squadron. McFeron joined to leave her hometown and has since had many adventures along with serving her hometown. McFeron currently serves in the 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

