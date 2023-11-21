Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Getting to know the new AFLCMC Executive Director

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    Dennis D’Angelo, SES, came to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in September and serves as Executive Director. He previously held the same role at the Air Force Sustainment Center.
    Being Executive Director of AFLCMC is a large role that encompasses many responsibilities and requires many skillsets. The role acts as a civilian right-hand to the Commander and largely focuses on manpower issues. During a recent episode of “Leadership Log,” Mr. Dangelo talked about his background, his love of flying and his excitement in joining the AFLCMC team. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

    This work, Getting to know the new AFLCMC Executive Director, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Leadership
    USAF
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

