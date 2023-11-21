Getting to know the new AFLCMC Executive Director

Dennis D’Angelo, SES, came to the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center in September and serves as Executive Director. He previously held the same role at the Air Force Sustainment Center.

Being Executive Director of AFLCMC is a large role that encompasses many responsibilities and requires many skillsets. The role acts as a civilian right-hand to the Commander and largely focuses on manpower issues. During a recent episode of “Leadership Log,” Mr. Dangelo talked about his background, his love of flying and his excitement in joining the AFLCMC team. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Jim Varhegyi)

