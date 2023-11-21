Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The US Army Garrison Okinawa celebrates the first Organization day after long COVID years at Torii Beach

    YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.26.2023

    Photo by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 01:38
    Photo ID: 8144840
    VIRIN: 260623-A-VF108-3456
    Resolution: 2066x868
    Size: 958.42 KB
    Location: YOMITAN, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The US Army Garrison Okinawa celebrates the first Organization day after long COVID years at Torii Beach, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Organization Day
    ORG day
    US Army Garrison Okinawa
    Torii Beach
    USAGO

