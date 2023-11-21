Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Cost of Living Survey

    Alaska Cost of Living Survey

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Maria Galvez 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Alaska’s service members can now complete a Living Pattern Survey, which runs through Dec. 31, giving them the chance to provide critical data that may counter decreases in their future Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance. Financial considerations are critical when considering the OCOLA received by service members, especially when they must self-report incurred costs during tri-annual surveys to maintain the amount of OCOLA they receive. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Maria Galvez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.30.2023
    Date Posted: 11.30.2023 22:40
    Photo ID: 8144651
    VIRIN: 231130-F-OE152-1001
    Resolution: 2550x3311
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Cost of Living Survey, by Maria Galvez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Alaska service members use survey to fight for changes in OCOLA after recent reductions

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson
    COLA
    JBER
    Wainwright
    OCOLA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT