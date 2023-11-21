Alaska Cost of Living Survey

Alaska’s service members can now complete a Living Pattern Survey, which runs through Dec. 31, giving them the chance to provide critical data that may counter decreases in their future Overseas Cost-of-Living Allowance. Financial considerations are critical when considering the OCOLA received by service members, especially when they must self-report incurred costs during tri-annual surveys to maintain the amount of OCOLA they receive. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Maria Galvez)
Alaska service members use survey to fight for changes in OCOLA after recent reductions
