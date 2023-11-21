The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Behavioral Health Department, along with 10 other Defense Health Agency military medical treatment facilities, wrapped up a six-month DHA Targeted Care Pilot program on Oct. 31.
Targeted Care matches individuals seeking care to the appropriate support.
Pictured: Pfc. Trisha Logsdon, a behavioral health specialist at BJACH, uses a vectoring questionnaire as part of her preliminary assessment to match an individual’s needs with the right resource at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.
Targeted Behavioral Health Care a success at Fort Johnson
