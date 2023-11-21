Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Targeted Behavioral Health Care a success at Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LA, UNITED STATES

    11.30.2023

    Photo by Jean Graves 

    Medical Readiness Command, West

    The Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital Behavioral Health Department, along with 10 other Defense Health Agency military medical treatment facilities, wrapped up a six-month DHA Targeted Care Pilot program on Oct. 31.

    Targeted Care matches individuals seeking care to the appropriate support.

    Pictured: Pfc. Trisha Logsdon, a behavioral health specialist at BJACH, uses a vectoring questionnaire as part of her preliminary assessment to match an individual’s needs with the right resource at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Johnson, Louisiana.

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Behavioral Health
    DHA
    BJACH
    Targeted Care
    Fort Johnson

