    Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post [Image 4 of 6]

    Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    I MEF Information Group

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group set up an outdoor power panel for combat tents in support of Exercise Steel Knight on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler D. Wilson)

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 20:36
    VIRIN: 231129-M-LB897-1089
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I MEF
    MSB
    CSSC
    I MIG

