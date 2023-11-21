Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post

A U.S. Marine with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group set up an outdoor power panel for combat tents in support of Exercise Steel Knight on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler D. Wilson)

