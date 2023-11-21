Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post

    Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post

    OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    I MEF Information Group

    A U.S. Marine with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group set up camouflage netting in support of Exercise Steel Knight on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler D. Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 20:36
    VIRIN: 231129-M-LB897-1009
    Location: OCEANSIDE, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    I MEF
    MSB
    CSSC
    I MIG

