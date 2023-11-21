Steel Knight 23.2: U.S. Marines with MSB establish a Command Post

A U.S. Marine with Combat Service Support Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, I MEF Information Group set up camouflage netting in support of Exercise Steel Knight on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Nov. 29, 2023. Steel Knight 23.2 is a three-phase exercise designed to train I Marine Expeditionary Force in the planning, deployment and command and control of a joint force against a peer or near-peer adversary combat force and enhance existing live-fire and maneuver capabilities of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Tyler D. Wilson)

