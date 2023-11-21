Photo of Alex Haley challenge coin

This challenge coin, photographed at Coast Guard Headquarters in Washington, D.C. July 17, 2023, features an image of Chief Journalist Alex Haley and is presented to Coast Guard members who win first place awards in the Coast Guard’s annual JOC Alex Haley public affairs awards. The award recognizes the achievement of individuals whose efforts and published works have helped raise the visibility of the Coast Guard. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Warrant Officer 2 Lauren Jorgensen)

