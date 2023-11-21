Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer

    Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.29.2023

    Photo by Emily Klinkenborg 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District

    Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer for Planning, Programs and Project Management, was named 2023 Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year. Blechinger oversaw the execution of several nationally significant projects and missions to include the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, Brunswick Harbor Modification Project, Pope Army Airfield Runway and Taxiway Replacement, Army barracks challenges, Veterans Affairs Program realignment, Direct and Reimbursable Civil and Military work, and the initiation of the Power Stabilization Mission in Puerto Rico.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.29.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 12:42
    Photo ID: 8142284
    VIRIN: 140914-A-CE999-1008
    Resolution: 512x640
    Size: 87.86 KB
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer, by Emily Klinkenborg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deputy District Engineer named Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Deputy District Engineer
    Savannah District
    Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT