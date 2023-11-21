Erik Blechinger, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Savannah District, Deputy District Engineer for Planning, Programs and Project Management, was named 2023 Lt. Gen. John W. Morris Civilian of the Year. Blechinger oversaw the execution of several nationally significant projects and missions to include the Savannah Harbor Expansion Project, Brunswick Harbor Modification Project, Pope Army Airfield Runway and Taxiway Replacement, Army barracks challenges, Veterans Affairs Program realignment, Direct and Reimbursable Civil and Military work, and the initiation of the Power Stabilization Mission in Puerto Rico.

