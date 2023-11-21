Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chicago Business Consultant and Illinois National Guard Soldier Graduates from Ranger School

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Photo by Lt. Col. Bradford Leighton 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Illinois Army National Guard 1st Lt. Anton Hopkins graduated from Ranger School in October. In his civilian life he is a consultant with L.E.K. Consulting in Chicago helping corporations improve operations and strategy. He says there is overlap between Army Ranger training and the corporate world. (Courtesy photo.)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 10:56
