2023 11 21 2-58 Combat LifeSaver Training

FORT MOORE, Ga. – Trainees from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade conduct Combat LifeSaver Training Nov 21, 2023 on Sand Hill. The 22-week One Station Unit Training (OSUT) is meant to increase Soldier readiness, making them more lethal and proficient before they depart for their first duty assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Denise Mosley, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Moore Public Affairs)

