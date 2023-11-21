Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 11 21 2-58 Combat LifeSaver Training

    2023 11 21 2-58 Combat LifeSaver Training

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.1970

    Photo by Josef Cole 

    Fort Moore Public Affairs Office

    FORT MOORE, Ga. – Trainees from Delta Company, 2nd Battalion, 58th Infantry Regiment, 198th Infantry Brigade conduct Combat LifeSaver Training Nov 21, 2023 on Sand Hill. The 22-week One Station Unit Training (OSUT) is meant to increase Soldier readiness, making them more lethal and proficient before they depart for their first duty assignment. (U.S. Army photo by Denise Mosley, Maneuver Center of Excellence, Fort Moore Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.1970
    Date Posted: 11.29.2023 10:52
    Photo ID: 8142135
    VIRIN: 231121-A-SR337-1020
    Resolution: 6125x4083
    Size: 2.41 MB
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 11 21 2-58 Combat LifeSaver Training, by Josef Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Life Saver
    Infantry
    198th
    OSUT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT