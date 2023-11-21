Trick-or-Treat

Bethany Hansen, daughter Cassidy, 4, and son Colt, 3, stand in line for candy at Bassett Army Community Hospital during the 10th Annual Boo to the Flu trick-or-treating event October 31. The event, hosted by Medical Department Activity – Alaska saw over 1,800 people through the doors during the two-hour event.

