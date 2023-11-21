Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMFL Celebrates 248th Birthday of the U.S. Chaplain Corps

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.28.2023

    Photo by Bobbie Camp 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    A social media graphic to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps and to foster morale for Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Nov. 28. The U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps was established on Nov. 28, 1775, when the Continental Congress directed that divine services be held aboard all naval ships (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)

    This work, NMFL Celebrates 248th Birthday of the U.S. Chaplain Corps, by Bobbie Camp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps
    Navy Medicine
    Naval Heritage
    Spiritual Readiness
    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

