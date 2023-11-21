NMFL Celebrates 248th Birthday of the U.S. Chaplain Corps

A social media graphic to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps and to foster morale for Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Nov. 28. The U.S. Navy Chaplain Corps was established on Nov. 28, 1775, when the Continental Congress directed that divine services be held aboard all naval ships (U.S. Navy photo illustration by Bobbie A. Camp)
